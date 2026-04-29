Buddha Purnima 2026: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Thane For Gautam Buddha's 2570th Birth Anniversary | Check Traffic Advisory Here

Thane Traffic Alert For Buddha Purnima 2026: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions For Gautam Buddha's 2570th Birth Anniversary | Check Date & Diversions Here | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: In view of the Buddha Purnima celebrations, the Thane Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters ahead of the 2570th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha on May 1. A cultural and greeting programme is scheduled, due to which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road in Thane will remain closed for traffic from May 1 to May 2.

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Which Roads Will Remain Closed?

1. All types of vehicles going towards Dr Ambedkar Road from Cadbury Junction and Alameda Chowk will be closed at Khopat. Alternate Route: The said vehicles can take a left turn from Khopat and then proceed via Kolbad Road to Minatai Thackeray Chowk and take then take a right turn and proceed via Holykos School to the desired destination. b) The said vehicles can take a right turn from Khopat and then proceed to the desired destination via Charaikat.

2. All types of vehicles going from Dr Ambedkar Road to Khopat will remain closed at Dr Ambedkar Road Cut. Alternate Route: The vehicles can take straight and go via Uthalsar Road. From Uthalsar Naka, small vehicles can take a left turn and go via Kolbad Naka while large vehicles can go via Minatai Thackeray Chowk to their desired destination.

Parking Restrictions

Apart from road closures, parking on both sides of Ambedkar Road will also be strictly prohibited during the period.

Time and Date of Closure

According to the official notification, the restricitons will be in palce for all types of vehicles from 3 pm on May 1 to 10 pm on May 2.

Exemptions for Emergency Services

The notification also stated that emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigade and ambulances, will be exempted from these restrictions.

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