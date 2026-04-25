Attention Thanekars! Key Roads Near Kapurbawdi to Remain Closed For Five Days Due To Saibaba Temple Anniversary - Check Details Here | File Picture

Thane: In view of the 26th anniversary celebrations of the Shri Saibaba Temple under the Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub-Division, the Thane Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic control notification, announcing multiple road closures and diversions in the Balkum–Saket–Kasheli stretch. The restrictions will be in place from April 28 to May 2, 2026, between 4 pm and midnight daily, to ensure smooth traffic flow amid an expected surge in devotees.

Major Road Closures Announced

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, the following routes will remain closed during the specified hours:

Saket to Kasheli via Balkum: Entry for all vehicles will be completely shut near Mahalaxmi Temple in Saket. This stretch, which serves as a key connector, is expected to witness heavy footfall due to proximity to the temple premises.

Kasheli to Saket via Balkum: Vehicles travelling in this direction will not be allowed to enter from Balkum Naka, effectively sealing another critical access route during peak hours.

Lodha Cut to Kasheli via Balkum: Entry and exit movements from Lodha Cut towards Kasheli will also be restricted, further tightening vehicular flow in the surrounding area.

Diversions Put in Place

To minimise inconvenience, the traffic police have mapped out alternative routes:

Vehicles approaching from Saket towards Kasheli will be diverted via Mahalaxmi Temple, taking a left turn and proceeding through the junction near Rustomji before joining the Nashik–Mumbai Highway.

Commuters travelling from Kasheli towards Saket will be rerouted via Kapurbawdi Circle, avoiding the closed Balkum stretch entirely.

Traffic from Lodha Cut will be redirected towards Mahalaxmi Temple through a right turn, enabling vehicles to continue their journey without entering restricted zones.

Exemptions for Essential Services

The restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, oxygen supply vehicles, and those operating under green corridor arrangements.

The Thane Traffic Police have urged citizens to plan their travel accordingly, follow on-ground signage and instructions from traffic personnel, and use the designated diversion routes to avoid delays during the festival period.

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