'Devendra Fadnavis Will Become PM One Day': CM's Uncle Balasaheb Fadnavis At Book Launch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Pune, Aug 2: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' paternal uncle Balasaheb Fadnavis on Sunday said he "firmly believed" his nephew would "sooner or later" be prime minister of the country. Balasaheb Fadnavis, a retired banker, was speaking here at the launch of the book 'Devabhau', which is based on the life of the CM. The senior BJP leader is fondly called 'Devabhau' by his supporters.

"I firmly believe that sooner or later, my nephew will become the prime minister of India," Balasaheb Fadnavis said.

Recalling his nephew's early years and political journey, he said Devendra Fadnavis was a gold medallist in law, an excellent orator and someone who "never brings politics into family discussions and remains completely relaxed at home".

Life took a decisive turn when he worked under a renowned lawyer in Nagpur before joining the Jana Sangh, Balasaheb said.

"I don't think anyone in history was elected at such a young age," he said in an apparent reference to Devendra Fadnavis becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur and the second youngest in the country at the age of 27 in 1997.

Balasaheb Fadnavis' comments come at a time when speculation about Devendra Fadnavis shifting to national politics is rife, especially after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed several times that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Fadnavis as the country's education minister.

On his part, Fadnavis has brushed aside such talk with characteristic humour.

Incidentally, Fadnavis made a quick trip to the national capital on July 25, the day Pradhan resigned, and later returned to Nagpur, giving further boost to such talk.

Asked by reporters then about his Delhi visit, the chief minister had said, "Today, I am in Nagpur and will be going to Mumbai in the evening. I am in Mumbai and Maharashtra only."

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