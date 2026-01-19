Despite Police Ban, Nylon Manja Use Continues In Nashik; 12 Birds Injured, Rescuers Issue Urgent Appeal | Representational Image | Sourced

Nashik: After Makar Sankranti, the widespread use of nylon manja in Nashik city and surrounding areas has created a threat to birds. Birds are getting entangled in the nylon and suffering serious injuries, with some even dying. So far, 12 birds have been seriously injured and are receiving treatment at the 'Trauma Treatment Centre' (TTC). The fire brigade and the 'Rescue Nashik' NGO team have provided prompt assistance and saved the lives of many birds.

'Rescue Nashik' and fire brigade officials said that incidents of birds getting trapped have increased after Makar Sankranti. On Peth Road, a Jay bird died after its wings were severed by a nylon manja. Besides this, various birds, including bats, Jays, kites, and cuckoos are receiving treatment at the TTC. On Sunday, two injured birds – a Bharadwaj and a Shikra – were handed over to Rescue Nashik volunteers from the fire brigade headquarters and taken for treatment. In the morning, a Jay bird was found trapped in a nylon manja in Old Nashik, which was safely rescued by the fire brigade.

Wildlife enthusiast and founder of Rescue Nashik, Abhijit Mahale, stated that nylon manja is proving dangerous not only for birds but also for humans and other wild animals. Birds' wings are cut, some become permanently disabled, and some even die. This is causing significant damage to the environment and wild birds. He appealed to citizens to completely stop using nylon manja.

The Nashik City Police Commissionerate has banned the use, sale, and storage of nylon manja. Despite this ban, its continued use is endangering the lives of birds. The police have stated that cases will be registered against those using nylon manja. The crime investigation team of the police station has also warned of action in this regard.

Incidents and Locations

- A bird's nest was found entangled in a nylon net near the crematorium near Chokmandi.

- Two pigeons were found injured after getting entangled in nylon manja on the roof of a building in Tapovan.

- Three birds were found trapped in nylon nets in the Durganagar, Amritdham area.

- One bird was found trapped in a manja in the Cidco Bhujbal Farm area.