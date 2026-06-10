Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Promises Action On Parbhani Bus Stand Issue | Sourced

Parbhani: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has assured action on the long-pending demand for a bus stand in Palam after learning that the town has been without one for nearly 25 years.

The issue was raised by Devanand Hattiambire, state secretary of the Nationalist Youth Congress (SP), during a recent meeting with Pawar. He submitted a memorandum highlighting the difficulties faced by residents and passengers due to the absence of a bus stand in the town.

According to the memorandum, no land has been allotted for a bus stand in Palam for the past 25 years despite repeated demands from local residents. As a result, passengers are forced to wait for buses on roadsides, often for long periods and without basic facilities.

Hattiambire urged the government to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and provide proper transport infrastructure for the town.

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Pawar expressed surprise that such an important town in Parbhani district still does not have a bus stand. She assured me that she would personally examine the matter and make efforts to resolve the issue at the earliest.