Demand To Rename Gandhi Lake Sparks Controversy In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: A fresh controversy has erupted in Nashik over a demand to rename the historic Gandhi Lake near Ramkund.

Mahant Sudhirdas Pujari, a priest associated with the Kalaram Temple, has demanded that the lake, named after Mahatma Gandhi, be renamed to reflect its religious significance. The demand has triggered a debate across the city's religious, social and political circles.

Sudhirdas maintains that the original name of Gandhi Lake was Brahmatirth. According to him, the Ramkund area is associated with eight prominent sacred sites, and the identity of the lake should reflect its traditional religious heritage.

He has also suggested alternative names such as Dutondya Maruti Tirth, Ekmukhi Datta Tirth and Sundarnarayan Tirth.

He has urged the Nashik Municipal Corporation to pass a resolution and forward the renaming proposal to the state government.

While maintaining that he respects Gandhi, Sudhirdas argues that the lake should reflect its original religious and historical significance.

Opposition citing Gandhi's historical legacy

Communist Party of India State Joint Secretary Raju Desale, Congress City President Nilesh Khaire and corporator Hemlata Patil have opposed the demand, calling for the existing name to be retained.

A portion of Gandhi's ashes was immersed at Ramkund in Nashik, and a marble memorial was subsequently erected in his memory near the lake. The water body came to be known as Gandhi Lake, making the name an integral part of Nashik's national and cultural heritage. Opponents argue that changing the name would undermine this historical association.

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Conservation should take priority over renaming

Environmental activist Devang Jani has stressed the need to prioritise the lake's conservation rather than its renaming. He has called for restoring the buried well and natural springs, preventing pollution of the Godavari and rejuvenating the area's traditional water sources.

With Nashik preparing to host several lakh pilgrims during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the focus should also be on cleanliness, beautification, historical information boards and improved tourist facilities around the lake. The controversy has now put the spotlight on the municipal corporation and Kumbh Mela authorities.