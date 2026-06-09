Demand Raised For Immediate Completion Of Pune's Pre-Monsoon Civic Works | Anand Chaini

A demand has been submitted to Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram seeking immediate completion of pre-monsoon civic works, including road repairs, footpath restoration and desilting of drains across the city.

The representation highlights that large-scale excavation work is currently underway in various parts of the city by agencies such as MNGL, private mobile companies, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), as well as departments handling water supply and disaster management. It alleges that these works, which were expected to be completed or halted by the end of April 2026, are continuing into May and June, causing inconvenience to citizens.

The complaint further states that recently repaired roads and footpaths are being dug up again, leading to wastage of public funds and disruption of daily traffic movement. It also raises concerns over a lack of coordination and enforcement by the municipal administration in regulating such excavation activities.

In addition, the representation stresses the urgent need for desilting and cleaning of city drains ahead of the monsoon season. It warns that incomplete or neglected drainage cleaning could result in waterlogging and flooding, a recurring issue in the city during heavy rains. Citizens reportedly suffer property damage and disruption every year due to rainwater entering homes and commercial establishments.

The letter questions accountability within the municipal system and calls for responsibility to be fixed on concerned contractors and officials if flooding or civic damage occurs due to negligence. It also warns of public protests if citizens continue to face hardship due to poor civic management.

The complainant has requested the Municipal Commissioner to conduct on-ground inspections along with relevant officials and ensure immediate corrective action and coordination among departments to prevent monsoon-related problems in the city.