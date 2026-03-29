Delivery Boy’s Alleged Lewd Act At Pune University Hostel Triggers Security Concerns

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: A delivery boy allegedly behaved in a lewd manner in front of female students at the foreign students’ hostel of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), sparking outrage and raising serious questions over campus security.

The incident took place on Friday night and was discussed in detail during the University Senate meeting held on Saturday. According to students, the delivery boy acted inappropriately while delivering an order at the hostel.

The matter took a serious turn after the affected students alleged that they were pressured by certain individuals within the university not to file a police complaint. They said they were asked to submit a written statement assuring that they would not report the incident to the police.

During the Senate meeting, several members strongly criticised the administration over the handling of the situation. They questioned the lack of safety measures and demanded strict action. Some members also called for the suspension of Dr Vijay Khare, director of the International Centre.

Officials revealed that around 45 female and 85 male international students stay in university hostels. However, due to additional admissions under arrangements with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), some female students have been housed in buildings originally meant for faculty residences.

It was pointed out that these buildings lack basic security facilities such as CCTV cameras and proper security staff. This has increased concerns about the safety of students, especially international students living on campus.

Following the uproar, the vice-chancellor, Dr Suresh Goswami, has directed that a formal police complaint be filed. Authorities have assured that steps will be taken to improve security and prevent such incidents in the future.