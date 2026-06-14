Delayed Monsoon Stalls Kharif Sowing On 7 Lakh Hectares In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Delayed monsoon rains have affected Kharif sowing on nearly 7 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Farmers are growing anxious as there has been no significant rainfall even six days after the end of Mrug Nakshatra.

The lack of rain has left farmers waiting for enough moisture in the soil before starting sowing operations. As a result, agricultural activities across the district have slowed down. Farmers say they cannot begin sowing unless the district receives heavy rainfall.

The delayed monsoon has also increased difficulties for residents, who continue to face intense heat and humid weather conditions.

The situation is in sharp contrast to last year. In May 2025, the district received heavy rainfall along with storms. Unseasonal rain was recorded in 84 revenue mandals within a span of 15 days.

After the rains subsided, sowing activities picked up, and around 15 per cent of the Kharif sowing had been completed before June 3.

This year, however, pre-monsoon showers during Rohini Nakshatra were limited and failed to create favourable conditions for farming. Farmers had pinned their hopes on good rainfall during Mrug Nakshatra, but those expectations remained unmet as the period ended on June 8.

With no signs of substantial rainfall even after six more days, uncertainty over the Kharif season continues to grow, raising concerns among farmers across the district.