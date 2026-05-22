Deceased Kaij Tehsildar Rakesh Giddhe's Wife Gets Job On Compassionate Grounds

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Beed: Kaij Tehsildar Rakesh Giddhe from Beed district was killed in a road accident last month. The Maharashtra government has now appointed his wife to a post in Solapur on compassionate grounds. The decision was taken within one and a half months of Giddhe’s death. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reportedly considered the matter and approved the appointment.

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Giddhe died in a road accident on the Latur-Ambajogai Road on April 9 while travelling in his car. He allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to overturn. The accident was severe, and he died on the spot. Renapur police rushed him to a rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His wife, Neha Giddhe, had appealed to the government seeking a job on compassionate grounds. She had requested that she be given a posting in Solapur instead of Beed. Minister Bawankule considered her request and approved her appointment in Solapur as a special case. A government order in this regard has been sent to the Divisional Commissioner of Pune division.