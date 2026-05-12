Daund-Manmad Railway Project Survey Eases Residents’ Fears; Only 10-12 Metres Of Land To Be Acquired | File/ Representative Image

Daund: A joint survey for the proposed Daund-Manmad railway doubling project was carried out on Monday in the Ashwininagar area of Manmad by the Railway Administration and the Department of Land Records. The survey brought major relief to local residents after officials clarified that only 10 to 12 metres of land near the railway tracks would be acquired, reducing fears of large-scale demolition of houses.

Over the past few days, residents of Ashwininagar, Gujarati Mala and Kalavati Aai Temple areas have been worried after notices were issued to nearly 100 families regarding possible land acquisition for the railway project. Many feared that their homes would be demolished. However, during the survey, officials informed citizens that measurements were being taken only within a limited distance from the railway boundary and that major residential structures would largely remain unaffected.

Senior Railway Engineer Sudhanshu, Land Records Department official Mr Barde and Manmad Municipal Council representative Anil Gawli were present during the survey. Local corporator Amol Narwade, along with social activists Nana Shinde and Baban Sangle, also participated in discussions with officials on behalf of residents.

During the meeting, citizens strongly demanded that the Railway Administration construct a retaining wall and a proper drainage system in the Ashwininagar area once the railway work is completed. Residents said rainwater drainage remains a serious issue and could worsen after the project. Railway officials reportedly stated that drainage-related work falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal council and advised citizens to follow up with the civic body.

Residents also demanded the construction of a protective wall along the railway line to ensure safety in the area after the doubling work is completed.

Although the latest survey has reduced anxiety among many families, several residents expressed anger over the notices issued earlier. Citizens questioned why panic was created among hundreds of families if only a small portion of land was actually required for the project.

The Daund-Manmad railway doubling project is considered important as Manmad is a major railway junction. Work on the Nagar-Daund section has been underway for the past three years. Railway trial runs were recently completed on the 13-kilometre Daund-Kashti stretch, and officials expect the remaining work on the route to progress rapidly in the coming months.