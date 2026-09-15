Dalit Teen Brutally Thrashed Over Minor Traffic Dispute In Beed's Majalgaon | Canva AI

Beed: In a shocking incident of alleged caste-based violence that has sparked outrage in Majalgaon tehsil, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly assaulted and subjected to public humiliation over a minor traffic dispute, according to police.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the victim, identified by police as Siddhant Avghade (17), a resident of Hivra (Budruk) and belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend via the Savargaon route.

According to police, their two-wheeler slightly grazed another vehicle in the Savargaon area. Following the minor altercation, four local youths allegedly intercepted the teenager on the road. Eyewitnesses said the accused initially verbally abused the teenager before allegedly using casteist slurs and derogatory remarks.

The assailants then allegedly assaulted the boy with leather belts, fists and kicks. Despite the teenager pleading for mercy, the attackers continued the assault, leaving him with injuries.

Late on Saturday night, the victim approached the authorities and lodged a complaint at the Majalgaon Rural Police Station.

Based on his complaint, the Majalgaon Rural Police registered a case against four individuals identified as Abhimanyu Jagtap, Bablu Jagtap, Angad Naiknaware and Avinash Jogde, all residents of Savargaon. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

All four accused allegedly fled the area after the incident and are currently absconding. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest them.