Custodial Death In Beed: Autopsy Report Reserves Opinion On Cause Of Death | Representational Image | File

Beed: The preliminary autopsy report of 26-year-old Ashish Ashok Dhiwar, who died in custody, has not found a clear cause of death. Doctors have kept their opinion “reserved” until further lab reports are ready, officials said.

The post-mortem was conducted on April 29 at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai. It was done in-camera and lasted for about six hours, from 11 am to 5 pm. Doctors said the final cause of death will be known only after chemical analysis and tissue examination reports are completed.

Ashish Dhiwar, a resident of Kalegaon Ghat in Kaij tehsil, was declared dead around 8.30 pm on April 28, according to police records. His body was identified and sent for autopsy by PSI S.K. Nevare of Beed City Police Station.

The autopsy was carried out by a team of doctors, including Dr D.V. Swami and Dr R.M. Kamble. Dr R.V. Kachare, head of the forensic department, said the investigation is still ongoing and no final conclusion can be made yet.

Dhiwar had been arrested by the Kaij Police last week under the POCSO Act. After spending some time in police custody, he was later sent to judicial custody at Beed District Jail.

Officials said his health worsened while he was in jail. He was then shifted to the district hospital’s lockup ward for treatment. He died shortly after being admitted.

His death led to tension in the area. Family members alleged that he was tortured by the police during custody. They also claimed there was negligence in his medical treatment.

The family initially refused to take the body. They demanded a high-level inquiry and action against the police officials involved. The situation remained tense for several hours.

Later, on Wednesday evening, the family agreed to accept the body after they were assured of a proper investigation by the administration.