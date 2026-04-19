Beed: Hotel Worker Found Dead Near Temple In Ashti, Probe Underway | Sourced

Beed: A 47-year-old hotel worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances behind a temple in Ashti on Saturday evening, raising questions about whether the death was natural or involved foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Sable, a native of Yavatmal district. His body was discovered behind the Shiv Temple near the Babaji Wrestling Complex after a devotee visiting the temple noticed him lying there and alerted the authorities.

Police from Ashti Police Station rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The team included Police Inspector Sharad Bhutekar, Assistant Police Inspector Vikrant Hinge, Vijay Narwade, Sub-Inspector Krishna Shinde, and other personnel. They examined the scene and began initial enquiries.

Officials identified the deceased through an identity card found in his pocket. According to preliminary information, Sable had recently started working at a hotel in Ashti town. However, the police are still trying to confirm which hotel he was employed at.

The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Ashti for a post-mortem examination. Police said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the report is received.

At this stage, it is not clear whether Sable died due to natural causes or if there was any foul play involved. Investigators are also trying to find out how he reached the area behind the temple on Saturday evening.

Further investigation is ongoing.