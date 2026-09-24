CSMSS College Of Agriculture Organises Induction Programme For First-Year Students | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Student life is the best phase of one’s life, and everyone should make the most of this important period. The importance given to this crucial stage of life will certainly benefit students in their career journey, said Shrikant Yerule, Public Relations Officer, MGM University.

An induction programme was organised at the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Auditorium for students admitted to the first year of the BSc programme for the academic year 2026-27 at CSMSS College of Agriculture, Kanchanwadi, run by the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha. On the occasion, Yerule delivered a lecture titled Student Life to Successful Professional. Interacting with students, he guided them on various aspects of student life.

Principal Dr M B Patil, Vice-Principal Prof A A Bhondve, Head of the Department Dr P S Bainade, faculty members, students and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking further, Yerule said that dreams, habits, time management, personality development and leadership qualities play an important role in the journey from student life to becoming a successful professional. "Dream big, develop good habits, use your time wisely and build your personality," he said.

He further emphasised the need for students to exercise caution while using social media in today’s digital age. With students spending increasing amounts of time on screens, he encouraged them to develop the habit of reading books as a healthy alternative. He also urged students to think beyond their careers and give importance to agriculture, life beyond career, responsible citizenship and health.

"Above all, along with becoming successful professionals, strive to become good human beings. Ultimately, your identity is determined not merely by what you earn, but by how well you live as a human being," he said.

Vice-Principal Prof A A Bhondve said the induction programme marked an important beginning to the new academic and professional journey of first-year students. He noted that the agriculture sector has consistently played a significant role in the development and progress of the country. Having chosen to enter this important field, the students will contribute to the advancement of agriculture and play a role in shaping the India of tomorrow.

Prof Dr Sushil Satpute introduced Shrikant Yerule, highlighting his expertise in effective communication and writing, as well as his role as Public Relations Officer of MGM University.

The programme was compered by Harish Wankhede, while Kunal Maske proposed the vote of thanks.