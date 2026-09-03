CSMC Seizes 3,250 Kg Banned Plastic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Solid Waste Management Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) intensified its campaign against banned plastic by taking enforcement action against Rajeshwari Plastic in the Pandariba area on Wednesday. During the operation, more than 3,250 kg of banned plastic, valued at over ₹6 lakh, was seized and a fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on the establishment.

A large stock of plastic carry bags was found during the inspection. More than 10 lakh bags were seized and disposed of scientifically. The seized plastic has been sent for processing as per regulations.

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The action was carried out on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the guidance of Nandkishor Bhombe, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department. The operation was led by Sanitation Officer Anil Jadhav and Sanitation Inspector Pandit Dabhade, along with members of the ‘Nagarik Mitra’ squad and sanitation staff.

The civic body said more than 37 tonnes of banned plastic have been seized and scientifically disposed of through various enforcement drives so far. It added that strict action will continue against those involved in the use, storage, sale and distribution of banned plastic.

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“A vigorous drive is underway to make the city free of banned plastic. Henceforth, if storage or sale of banned plastic is detected, a criminal case will be registered as per the rules, in addition to fines. Under no circumstances will banned plastic be tolerated,” Yedge said.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar urged citizens to avoid plastic carry bags and use cloth, paper or other eco-friendly alternatives.