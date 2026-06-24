CSMC & Police Demolish Partitions At 49 Cafes & Hotels In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), in a joint operation with the city police, demolished illegal partitions and removed black window films from 49 cafes and hotels across the city on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on establishments allegedly providing enclosed spaces for couples.

The drive was carried out between 6 pm and 10 pm in areas including TV Centre, Connaught Place, Nirala Bazar, Vedantnagar and Osmanpura. Four teams from the CSMC's anti-encroachment department, led by department head Santosh Wahule and assisted by police personnel, conducted the operation simultaneously.

According to officials, several cafes and hotels had erected partitions to create private cabins and installed black films on windows to obstruct visibility. The teams demolished the partitions and removed the films using hammers. The sudden action created panic among owners, while large crowds gathered to witness the operation.

Officials said some people were found in objectionable situations during the inspections. They added that appropriate legal action would be initiated wherever violations were found.

Authorities also identified CCTV cameras installed outside some establishments. Officials said footage from these cameras would be examined to determine who visited the premises and whether any illegal activities were taking place.

Speaking after the operation, Wahule said similar action against illegal cafes and hotels would continue in the coming days. He appealed to citizens to report such establishments, assuring them that the identities of informants would be kept confidential.

Sources alleged that some of the establishments had enjoyed political patronage, allowing them to continue operations despite complaints. They further claimed that attempts were made by certain political leaders and civic officials to halt Tuesday's drive, but the corporation and police proceeded with the operation.

The civic body and police had conducted a similar crackdown last year. However, officials said many owners resumed operating with illegal partitions after the earlier drive ended, prompting the latest enforcement action.