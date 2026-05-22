Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Seizes Construction Material Dumped On Roads, Clears Traffic Hurdles | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched a crackdown on brick and sand sellers who had dumped construction material on roads in the Kiradpura and N-7 CIDCO areas on Thursday.

The dumped material was obstructing traffic movement. The action was carried out on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the guidance of Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule and Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane.

During the drive, the administration seized sand, gravel, bricks and other construction material, filling two Hyva trucks.

Traders had dumped construction material on both sides of Ram Mandir Road in the Kiradpura area. Similarly, material was found dumped on Sakhare Mangal Karyalaya Road in the CIDCO N-7 area. Officials said the material had become a major obstacle to traffic movement, prompting action against the sellers.

During the operation, the administration seized gravel, sand, bricks, construction material and garbage. The seized material was loaded into two Hyva trucks and transported to Garware Stadium.

Officials said the action was undertaken to ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce inconvenience to residents and prevent misuse of public spaces. The administration clarified that similar action would continue against those obstructing roads by dumping construction material in public areas.

The operation was carried out by Building Inspectors Ravindra Desai and Sagar Shreshtri with assistance from personnel of the Nagari Mitra squad.