CSMC Mayor Rajurkar Reviews Ganeshotsav Preparations In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar reviewed preparations for the grand festival in the city during a meeting held at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Thursday.

Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, Leader of the House Govind Kendre, Corporator Rishikesh Jaiswal, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Additional Commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimple, and City Engineer Sanjay Kombde were present, along with Executive Engineers, Deputy Engineers and other concerned officials.

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During the meeting, officials reviewed various aspects of Ganeshotsav preparations, including filling potholes and carrying out patchwork on procession routes, the ‘Single Window’ scheme for granting temporary permissions to public Ganesh mandals for erecting pandals, cleaning and desilting immersion wells, and arrangements for artificial immersion ponds, including the construction of new ponds.

The mayor and office-bearers instructed ward engineers to personally inspect the sites and verify the quality of patchwork on procession routes, ensuring that the work is completed to a high standard. Instructions were also issued to promptly secure the necessary administrative approvals for all Ganeshotsav-related works.

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“In view of Ganeshotsav, all municipal corporation departments must fulfil their respective responsibilities on time. Concerned officials should ensure there are no lapses regarding procession routes, permissions for mandaps, immersion arrangements, cleanliness and lighting. All departments must work in coordination to provide necessary facilities to citizens and Ganesh mandals in a timely manner,” Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said.

Officials were instructed to arrange generators and ensure adequate lighting at immersion sites so that the process is not disrupted in the event of a power outage.

The concerned departments were also directed to coordinate and complete all tasks on time to ensure that citizens, Ganesh mandals and devotees face no inconvenience during Ganeshotsav and that all festival arrangements are carried out in a planned and safe manner.