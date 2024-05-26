Crisis Grips Villages in Nashik: Women Struggle for Fetching Water in Gangadwadi and Bibalwadi |

In the village of Gangadwadi, the women face a daily struggle to obtain water, often waiting up to 10 hours. The village well has dried up, and the remaining water lies at the bottom. Women must wait day and night for the water to accumulate, then descend into the well to fill their buckets. This well is located in a secluded area, one kilometer from the village, posing significant risks for the women who must fetch water.

The well has nearly dried up, forcing women to scoop up whatever little water is left. Sometimes, the wait for water stretches from today to the next day. Despite the dire situation, local representatives have largely ignored the plight of these women.

Long treks for fetching water

Meanwhile, the women from Bibalwadi, located at the border of Nashik and Shahapur talukas, have to walk for water under the scorching sun. They trek one to one and a half kilometers along stony paths to reach a water stream. The Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar barav at the top of Kasara Ghat along the Mumbai-Agra Highway, once a reliable source, has also dried up. The remaining water at the bottom of the barav is contaminated, posing health risks.

The arrival of water tankers is unpredictable, forcing women to leave their work to fetch water when they can. Despite 75 years of independence and numerous changes in political parties, the basic infrastructure in these tribal areas remains unchanged

Igatpuri Taluka which gets ample rainfall is now facing the irony of needing water delivered by tankers. This is particularly ironical for a taluka with 14 dams. Social activist Sitaram Gawanda has called attention to this glaring issue, highlighting the need for immediate and effective action to address the water crisis in these regions.