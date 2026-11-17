Country Needs Sensible Citizens, Vote On Merit, Not Caste: Pravin Togadia | Sourced

Pune: "In the next 20 years, the biggest challenge before the country will be politics. To face this challenge, the country needs sensible and aware citizens. Voting should not be done on the basis of caste, but on the basis of the candidate's merit," said International Hindu Parishad National President Pravin Togadia at a special lecture organised at MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) on Tuesday.

The lecture on Faith, Identity and Constitution was organised at SOG Hall, Kothrud, jointly by the MIT School of Government, School of Law, School of Liberal Arts and Department of Economics and Public Policy.

MIT World Peace University Vice-Chancellor Raviraj N Sitaraman was present on the occasion. The programme was held under the guidance of the university's Executive President Rahul Vishwanath Karad.

Replying to questions from students, Togadia expressed serious concern over the education system. He said, "Every year, 5 lakh students from the country go abroad for education. This is a warning bell for us. We will have to bring about qualitative improvement in our education system, increase GDP for education and reduce fees, so that every child in the country can study. Without making education world-class, India cannot move forward."

Speaking on faith, identity and the Constitution, Togadia said, "Due to drought, migration and wars in the world, there has been an exchange of cultures and civilisations. Many religions, cultures and civilisations also came to India and merged with each other. This benefited India itself. Our culture is formed from the thoughts, behaviour and way of life of our ancestors. Despite all this, our Hindu identity never changed."

Speaking on the Constitution, he said, "We have made the Constitution. It can be amended by a two-thirds majority in Parliament. The Constitution has been amended more than a hundred times so far, so no one can say that the Constitution can never be changed. If needed, one more amendment will be made to protect the Hindu identity."

He further clarified, "After the Constitution comes the law. Laws are made on the foundation of the Constitution and the government works on the basis of laws. We should respect the Constitution, the law and the government, all three, but we should think according to our culture, civilisation and life values."

Student Kajal anchored the programme, while Nimesh Killamshetty proposed a vote of thanks.

60 Crore People Sick, Mental Health Becomes Major Crisis: Togadia

Expressing concern over the country's health situation, Pravin Togadia said, "Today, 60 crore people in the country are suffering from different diseases. Of these, 25 crore people are suffering from high blood pressure or pre-hypertension, 13 crore from diabetes and 10 crore from obesity. About 20 crore people are struggling with mental health problems. Every year more than 14,000 students commit suicide. This is an extremely serious situation."

He said, "That is why I have started Hanuman Chalisa Kendras. There, medical information is given to people in simple language. They are taught how to stay healthy and how to avoid diseases. There, healthy living is being taught."