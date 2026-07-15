'Could Blow You Away': Powerful Winds At Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat Force Bikers To Stop; Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned | WATCH

'Could Blow You Away': Powerful Winds At Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat Force Bikers To Stop; Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video showing extremely strong winds at Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens stunned. The clip captures the force of the wind as two-wheeler riders are forced to stop on the roadside after struggling to keep their vehicles balanced.

The video also shows a man walking along the road as he tries to resist the strong gusts. At one point, he appears to lose his balance and struggles to move forward as the wind pushes him back. The low visibility in the video has added to the dramatic scenes.

The viral clip has sparked a flood of reactions online. Many users described the winds as "terrifying" and "unbelievable". Some joked that a lightweight person could be blown away if they stepped out in such conditions, while others urged travellers to avoid unnecessary trips through the ghat during severe weather.

Malshej Ghat, located on the Pune-Thane border along the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway (NH-61), is one of Maharashtra's most popular monsoon destinations. Around 120 km from Pune and about 130 km from Mumbai, the mountain pass is known for its lush green valleys, mist-covered hills, waterfalls and winding roads that attract thousands of tourists every rainy season.

However, the monsoon also brings dense fog, heavy rainfall and powerful winds, making driving and riding through the ghat challenging. In the video, there was no fog, but the winds were too strong. Authorities and experienced travellers often advise motorists to drive cautiously, maintain low speeds and avoid risky stops or selfies near cliff edges during adverse weather.

The exact date when the viral video was recorded could not be independently verified. However, it has gained widespread attention online since Tuesday, with many calling it a reminder of the unpredictable weather conditions in the Western Ghats during the monsoon.