'Just Took 2 Mins': Tourists Swept Into Strong Currents After Sudden Rise In Water Level At Palghar Waterfall Amid Heavy Rains - WATCH

A day of sightseeing at Vandri Lake Waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar district took a terrifying turn when the water level surged unexpectedly, trapping several tourists in powerful currents. The dramatic incident, captured on video and widely shared online, has reignited concerns about the risks of visiting waterfalls and streams during the monsoon season.

The footage initially shows visitors enjoying the scenic waterfall despite ongoing rainfall. Within moments, however, the calm setting transformed into a dangerous situation as muddy water rushed through the area, forcing people to struggle against the fast-flowing current.

Families, including children, caught in rising waters

The viral clip shows men, women, and children trying to make their way to safer ground while holding onto one another for support. The sudden increase in water flow left many stranded, creating panic among those present.

Fortunately, local residents quickly stepped in to assist. Working together, they guided tourists away from the dangerous currents and helped everyone reach safety before the situation could worsen.

Tourist thanks rescuers, shares video as a warning

One of the tourists who uploaded the video on Instagram explained that the purpose of sharing the footage was to raise awareness rather than create fear.

"When fun turns into a horrible situation in just two minutes. Vandri Lake," read the text on the video.

The tourist also expressed gratitude to a man identified as Pravin and the local residents who played a key role in the rescue operation. According to the post, even the people recording the incident helped rescue those who were stranded, and everyone was brought to safety shortly afterwards. "No picnic or social media reel is worth risking one's life."

Why waterfalls become dangerous during the monsoon

Experts and disaster management authorities have long warned that waterfalls, rivers, and streams can become hazardous within minutes during heavy rainfall. Even if rain appears light at a tourist spot, intense showers upstream can rapidly increase the volume and speed of flowing water, creating dangerous flash floods with little warning.

Slippery rocks, poor visibility, and strong currents further increase the risk of accidents during the monsoon months.