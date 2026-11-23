Cosmos Bank Honoured With Excellence In NPA Management Award At Indian Co-operative Summit | Sourced

Pune: Cosmos Co-operative Bank received the ‘Excellence in NPA Management Award’ for non-performing asset (NPA) management at the Indian Co-operative Summit & Excellence Awards 2026, which recognises outstanding contributions to the Indian co-operative sector. The award ceremony was held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov 19.

The bank's Chairman Sachin Apte and Director Praveenkumar Gandhi received the award on behalf of the bank.

The organisers felicitated several personalities and co-operative institutions for their contributions to the sector in the presence of 400 delegates representing the Indian co-operative sector from various states.

Those who attended the award ceremony included former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Central Board Director Satish Marathe, National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) Chairman Laxmi Das, Indian Cooperative Editor Ajay Jha, Jyotindra Mehta and other prominent personalities from the co-operative sector.

Photo caption: Cosmos Co-operative Bank Chairman Sachin Apte and Director Praveenkumar Gandhi receive the Excellence in NPA Management Award.