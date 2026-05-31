Construction Of NEET Paper Leak Accused PV Kulkarni’s Building Halted In Beed Over Encroachment Allegations | Sourced

Beed: Construction work on a building linked to retired professor P.V. Kulkarni, an accused in the NEET paper leak case, has been stopped in Beed following allegations that the project encroaches on land reserved for a temple. The Beed Municipal Council has announced an official land survey to determine whether any encroachment has taken place.

The action comes after complaints that a portion of the construction was being carried out on an open space earmarked for the Mahalakshmi Temple in an approved town planning layout. Municipal officials said the claims are being examined, and a detailed measurement survey will be conducted based on official records.

According to authorities, Kulkarni owns two ancestral plots in the Shahunagar area, covering around 2,600 square feet. The land includes the Mahalakshmi Temple and an L-shaped open space shown in a layout approved by the Town Planning Department around 1980.

Municipal officials recently traced and retrieved the original layout maps after an eight-day search for old records. Using these documents, the council will now mark the exact boundaries of the private plots and the public open space to verify the allegations.

The chief officer of Beed Municipal Council, Shailesh Fanse, said the temple's open space was approved and demarcated several decades ago. He said an official survey would determine whether any part of that land had been encroached upon, and further legal action would be decided based on the findings.

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The construction work involved the basement of a proposed five-storey residential and commercial building. Concrete pillars had already been erected, and preparations were underway for the ground-floor slab.

However, municipal officials found that the project did not have the required building permissions and approvals. Following a notice issued by the municipal council, the contractor stopped the work and removed the centring and shuttering materials from the site.

The municipal administration is expected to take further action after the land measurement survey is completed.