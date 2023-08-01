Conjunctivitis Outbreak: Pune District Reports More Than 8000 Cases | Representative Picture

Amid relentless rains, numerous districts in Maharashtra have witnessed a rise in conjunctivitis cases. Pune district stands at the second position in the tally of affected districts, with a total of 8,805 reported cases. Meanwhile, Buldhana leads the list with 13,550 cases, as per the data from the public health department.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area in Pune district has reported the highest number of conjunctivitis infections. In response to the outbreak, the civic body has initiated a campaign to combat the spread of the infection.

The recent spike in Conjunctivitis cases in Pune has been linked to an outbreak in the revered temple town of Alandi. Alarming reports indicate that the district administration recorded more than 2,000 cases in Alandi and two neighbouring villages in the Khed taluka region within the past week.

With the situation being closely monitored, health authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of conjunctivitis.

Know all about the outbreak

With monsoon comes the risk of many diseases, including the eye infections. Amid the incessant rainfall that lashed the national capital and other areas for past few weeks, there have been multiple cases of Conjunctivitis reported in several states. Conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season. Symptoms could be redness and itching in eyes.

Experts and doctors say children are specially more susceptible to eye infections. Also, along with eye infections, cases of cough and cold are also reported among children.

As for precaution Hygeine is the main thing. Those who have conjunctivitis should avoid crowded places and children should avoid going to school. As it gets transmitted through touch, children should avoid touching their eyes and then touching other objects. They should keep their handkerchief and towels separate. It's highly transmissible for initial 3-4 days, they should avoid and isolate themselves. Those people who haven't got it should wash their hands or use sanitiser. Children must avoid swimming because it can spread easily while swimming.

