Congress Not In Favour Of Giving Free Pass To Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Assembly Bypoll

Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has expressed disagreement with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner NCP-SP over its decision to give a free pass to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll. The seat has fallen vacant since the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28 this year.

'No established tradition'

Sapkal said that Ajit Pawar's death was deeply unfortunate, but there is no "established tradition" of ensuring unopposed elections in Maharashtra. He noted that after sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan passed away, the BJP fielded a candidate against his son in the 2024 bypoll. Sapkal further said that the MVA partners will hold a meeting before taking a final decision.

'Won't field candidate against Vahini'

Earlier, NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule said her party will not field a candidate against Sunetra Pawar in the bypoll. "I have already clarified that NCP-SP will not contest the Baramati bypoll. We will not field our candidate against Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law)," she said.

The Election Commission has scheduled the bypoll on April 23.