 Congress Leader Amit Deshmukh Dismisses Speculation Of Joining BJP, Says 'I Am Fine Wherever I am'
Amit Deshmukh was responding to MLC Vikram Kale of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare who had said they expected him to follow suit after former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP recently

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Amit Deshmukh scotched speculation of his joining the BJP by claiming he is not tempted by thrones that have chains attached to them.

Deshmukh, a minister in the previous MVA government and son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, was speaking on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of the Latur International Film Festival.

"I am not tempted by thrones that have chains attached. I am fine wherever I am," he said while referring to renowned films 'Simhasan' and 'Samna' by Jabbar Patel.

He was responding to MLC Vikram Kale of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare who had said they expected him to follow suit after former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP recently.

