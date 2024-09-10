Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll |

After the death of MP Vasantrao Chavan, the District Congress Committee unanimously proposed Chavan’s son, Ravindra Chavan, as the candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls in a meeting held on Monday.

Congress candidate Vasantrao Chavan had recently won the Lok Sabha election. However, he passed away on August 26 due to ill health while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. With his demise, the Nanded constituency seat became vacant. As the state assembly polls are approaching, it is anticipated that the by-poll for the Nanded constituency will be held alongside the assembly elections.

There was growing curiosity about the Congress party’s candidate for the by-polls, with several names being suggested. On Monday, the District Congress Committee held a meeting and finalized the name of Vasantrao Chavan’s son, Ravindra Chavan, as the Congress candidate. District President BR Kadam proposed Ravindra Chavan’s name, and former MLA Hanumantrao Patil Betmogrekar seconded it. Kadam presided over the meeting.

District Congress Women’s Wing President Rekha Chavan, Subhash Raibole, Eknath More, Ishwarrao Bhosikar, Mohan Hambarde, and others expressed their support for Chavan’s candidacy.