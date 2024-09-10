 Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCongress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll

Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll

Congress candidate Vasantrao Chavan had recently won the Lok Sabha election. However, he passed away on August 26 due to ill health while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll |

After the death of MP Vasantrao Chavan, the District Congress Committee unanimously proposed Chavan’s son, Ravindra Chavan, as the candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls in a meeting held on Monday.

Congress candidate Vasantrao Chavan had recently won the Lok Sabha election. However, he passed away on August 26 due to ill health while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. With his demise, the Nanded constituency seat became vacant. As the state assembly polls are approaching, it is anticipated that the by-poll for the Nanded constituency will be held alongside the assembly elections.

Read Also
Aurangabad: Man Claiming to Be MP’s Nephew Fined ₹3,000 After Confrontation with Police at...
article-image

There was growing curiosity about the Congress party’s candidate for the by-polls, with several names being suggested. On Monday, the District Congress Committee held a meeting and finalized the name of Vasantrao Chavan’s son, Ravindra Chavan, as the Congress candidate. District President BR Kadam proposed Ravindra Chavan’s name, and former MLA Hanumantrao Patil Betmogrekar seconded it. Kadam presided over the meeting.

District Congress Women’s Wing President Rekha Chavan, Subhash Raibole, Eknath More, Ishwarrao Bhosikar, Mohan Hambarde, and others expressed their support for Chavan’s candidacy.

FPJ Shorts
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
5 Expert Tips For Men To Navigate Feelings Of 'Fertility Failure'
5 Expert Tips For Men To Navigate Feelings Of 'Fertility Failure'
Vikas Sethi’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Unseen Video Of Late Actor, Says, ‘My Hero..’
Vikas Sethi’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Unseen Video Of Late Actor, Says, ‘My Hero..’
Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch
Devara - Part 1 Trailer Review: NTR and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Clash Is A Must Watch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll

Congress Confirms Late MP's Son Ravindra Chavan's Candidature for Nanded LS By-Poll

Nashik: 4 Detained For Making Instagram Reels Brandishing Weapons (VIDEO)

Nashik: 4 Detained For Making Instagram Reels Brandishing Weapons (VIDEO)

Nashik: Woman, 19, Gives Birth On Moving Train

Nashik: Woman, 19, Gives Birth On Moving Train

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel to Contest Assembly Polls: Owaisi

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel to Contest Assembly Polls: Owaisi

Aurangabad: Donate Narmalya, Take Organic Fertilizer; CSMC Clears Land in Gandhinagar And More

Aurangabad: Donate Narmalya, Take Organic Fertilizer; CSMC Clears Land in Gandhinagar And More