 Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCongress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded

Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded

The attack took place in Ward No. 1 on Tuesday night, where Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao's husband, Shivaji Bhalerao, was sitting on a chair outside his residence when six armed assailants arrived on motorcycles and launched a life-threatening assault

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded | Representational Image

Nanded: In a shocking incident just hours before polling for the Nanded Municipal Corporation elections, a Congress candidate's husband was brutally attacked in Nanded city.

The attack took place in Ward No. 1 on Tuesday night, where Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao's husband, Shivaji Bhalerao, was sitting on a chair outside his residence when six armed assailants arrived on motorcycles and launched a life-threatening assault.

The attackers attempted to strike him with sharp weapons, but Bhalerao managed to fend them off using the chair, narrowly escaping a fatal outcome.

The sudden attack triggered panic in the locality. Alert residents rushed to the spot, forcing the assailants to flee. Bhalerao sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

The incident has caused widespread fear among residents, particularly as it occurred in a densely populated area during the election period. Notably, the city has been under heavy police deployment with heightened patrolling, checkpoints, and security measures ahead of the polls.

Read Also
Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices
article-image

Political tensions are expected to escalate following the incident. Leaders across party lines have condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, warning that such incidents tarnish the democratic process and may impact voter turnout due to fear.

Police have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the attackers. CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and technical evidence are being examined to identify and apprehend the accused.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Ravindra Chavan condemned the incident, stating, “If such kind of politics is taking place, it deserves strong condemnation.”

He demanded immediate action in the case and urged the authorities to provide police protection to the Bhalerao family until the completion of the election.

He also visited the victim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Digital Census For First Time In 2027: Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Emphasises...
Digital Census For First Time In 2027: Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Emphasises...
Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded
Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Gather At BAMU Gate To Mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 32nd...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Gather At BAMU Gate To Mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 32nd...
Over 1.25 Lakh Students To Sing Patriotic Songs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Republic Day
Over 1.25 Lakh Students To Sing Patriotic Songs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Republic Day
Income Tax TDS Teams Raid Liquor Trader In Nandurbar, Recover ₹55 Lakh
Income Tax TDS Teams Raid Liquor Trader In Nandurbar, Recover ₹55 Lakh