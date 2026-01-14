Congress Candidate’s Husband Attacked Hours Before Civic Polls In Maharashtra's Nanded | Representational Image

Nanded: In a shocking incident just hours before polling for the Nanded Municipal Corporation elections, a Congress candidate's husband was brutally attacked in Nanded city.

The attack took place in Ward No. 1 on Tuesday night, where Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao's husband, Shivaji Bhalerao, was sitting on a chair outside his residence when six armed assailants arrived on motorcycles and launched a life-threatening assault.

The attackers attempted to strike him with sharp weapons, but Bhalerao managed to fend them off using the chair, narrowly escaping a fatal outcome.

The sudden attack triggered panic in the locality. Alert residents rushed to the spot, forcing the assailants to flee. Bhalerao sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

The incident has caused widespread fear among residents, particularly as it occurred in a densely populated area during the election period. Notably, the city has been under heavy police deployment with heightened patrolling, checkpoints, and security measures ahead of the polls.

Political tensions are expected to escalate following the incident. Leaders across party lines have condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, warning that such incidents tarnish the democratic process and may impact voter turnout due to fear.

Police have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the attackers. CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and technical evidence are being examined to identify and apprehend the accused.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Ravindra Chavan condemned the incident, stating, “If such kind of politics is taking place, it deserves strong condemnation.”

He demanded immediate action in the case and urged the authorities to provide police protection to the Bhalerao family until the completion of the election.

He also visited the victim.