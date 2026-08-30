Congress Calls For Traditional Instruments During Pune Ganeshotsav, Opposes DJs | PTI (Representative Image)

Pune: The Congress has opposed the use of DJs during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune, saying traditional musical instruments should be used during the festival. The party said loudspeakers could be allowed, but DJs producing deafening noise should not be permitted.

Congress Pune City President Prashant Jagtap said the growing use of DJs was damaging the image of Pune’s Ganeshotsav and creating health risks for citizens. He said excessive noise could damage eardrums and cause other health problems.

“Ganeshotsav is known for its tradition and grandeur. Traditional instruments should be used during the festival. Loudspeakers are acceptable, but DJs should not be used,” Jagtap said.

He said Pune gave the tradition of public Ganeshotsav to Maharashtra, India and the world. The city’s celebrations and processions have traditionally involved taking Lord Ganesha to mandals and later to immersion ghats with traditional musical instruments.

According to Jagtap, the growing DJ culture has changed the character of the festival. He said loud music was now bringing disrepute to Pune’s Ganeshotsav.

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He also warned that the impact of excessive noise was not limited to a small section of people. Thousands and even lakhs of citizens could be exposed to health risks during the 10-day festival, he said.

Jagtap urged the Pune Police and the Maharashtra Government to grant permission for Ganeshotsav celebrations only when traditional instruments are used.

“The festival should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm, but only with traditional instruments. Speakers are acceptable, but DJs are not,” he said.