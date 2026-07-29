Congress, BJP Plan Rival Protests In Pune Ahead Of Amit Shah's August 1 Visit | File Pic

Pune (Maharashtra), July 29: A political confrontation is brewing in Pune ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on August 1, with the Congress announcing a protest against him and the BJP seeking police permission for a counter-demonstration at the same location.

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Pune City (East) Congress President and former mayor Prashant Jagtap appealed to party workers, students and citizens to gather at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankarsheth Road at 10:30 am to protest against the Union Home Minister.

The Congress alleged that students protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak issue faced police action due to directions from the Centre. The party claimed several protesters were injured and cases were registered against them.

The Congress said the protest was aimed at opposing what it termed the government's "authoritarian approach" towards students and youth.

The Pune unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking permission to hold a counter-demonstration at Seven Loves Chowk from 10 am on August 1.

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The BJP accused the Congress of attempting to "malign" Amit Shah's official visit and the award ceremony honouring Ajit Doval.

Calling the event a matter of pride for Pune, the BJP alleged that the Congress was trying to gain political mileage by opposing the programme.

The BJP praised Amit Shah’s role in key decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, measures against Left Wing Extremism, the law against instant triple talaq and implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The party said it would oppose the Congress protest and expose what it described as "political opportunism".

Meanwhile, security arrangements are expected to be intensified across Pune ahead of the visit of Amit Shah and Ajit Doval, with additional measures likely along the VIP route to prevent any untoward incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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