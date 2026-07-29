Indian Envoy In Shanghai Meets Shaoxing CPC Secretary, Discusses India Visit And Bilateral Ties | X - IndiaInShanghai

Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur met HE Shi Huifang, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shaoxing city, Zhejiang province, during an official visit to the city on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, the two leaders discussed Shi's recent visit to India, during which he travelled to Delhi and Bengaluru.

Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur was welcomed by CPC Party Secretary HE Shi Huifang on an official visit to Shaoxing prefecture level city in Zhejiang province today.



Both sides had an engaging discussion on Party Secretary Shi’s recent visit to India, where he visited Delhi… pic.twitter.com/cJ6OHwpSms — India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) July 29, 2026

"Both sides had an engaging discussion on Party Secretary Shi’s recent visit to India, where he visited Delhi and Bengaluru," the Indian Consulate in Shanghai posted on X.

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During the meeting, Mathur thanked the Shaoxing city leadership for its support to the Indian athletics contingent during the second Asian Relay Championships held last month.

Indian athletes won multiple medals at the event, including a historic gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay.

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Envoy interacts with Indian diaspora, visits Lu Xun Foundation

As part of his visit, Mathur also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Shaoxing.

He visited the Lu Xun Foundation, established in memory of renowned 20th-century Chinese writer and poet Lu Xun, and paid tribute at the writer's residence.

The consulate said Mathur also honoured Lu Xun's friendship with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore during the visit.