Conductor Crushed To Death After Bus Jack Slips In Beed

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Beed: A 30-year-old private bus conductor was crushed to death after a jack slipped while he was changing a punctured front tyre near Mahalakshmi Chowk on the outskirts of Beed city on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sanjay Kale (30), a resident of Champawatinagar.

According to preliminary information, Kale was working as a conductor with Maharaja Travels. At around 8am on Saturday, one of the front tyres of a Maharaja Travels bus developed a puncture near Mahalakshmi Chowk.

Kale was reportedly using a jack to lift the bus while attempting to replace the tyre. However, the jack suddenly slipped, causing the heavy vehicle to collapse onto him.

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The weight of the bus fell directly on Kale’s head, leaving him fatally injured. He died on the spot. Further investigation is in progress.