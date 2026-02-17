Complete Kumbh Works On Time with Quality, Directs Commissioner Shekhar Singh In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a globally significant religious event, with an estimated one crore devotees expected on the main Amrit Snan day. In this context, Commissioner Shekhar Singh of the Kumbh Mela Development Authority has directed that all ongoing infrastructure works in Trimbakeshwar city and surrounding areas be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards.



Commissioner Singh today visited and inspected various development sites in Trimbakeshwar, including Prayag Tirth, the Sewage Treatment Plant, the Biomedical Waste Management Project, Mukund Talav, the Water Purification Centre at Bilveshwar Talav, and the Solid Waste Management Project. He later addressed a meeting held at the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council.



Present on the occasion were Deputy Director of Tourism Dr Nandakumar Raut, Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Vice President Manjutai Varunse, Chief Officer of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Development Authority Amol Chaudhary and officials from various departments.



Commissioner Singh stated that the main period of the Kumbh Mela will be from June 15 to September 30, 2027, and all works must be completed before this period. He emphasised that merely completing the works is not sufficient; maintaining superior quality is essential, as these projects are crucial for the safety, convenience, and orderly management of devotees.



He instructed officials to initiate desilting, cleaning, and conservation works at Prayag Tirth, Indrakund, Mukundeshwar Tirth, and Bilvatirth. The first phase of work at Kushavart Kund must be completed before the ceremonial flag hoisting, and the tender process for the second phase should be finalised promptly. He also directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to expedite the Darshan Path and DP road works. Instructions were issued to complete the Sewage Treatment Plant works and the compound wall of the Solid Waste Management Project within the stipulated deadlines.





Proposed Works

Under the Trimbak Municipal Council, cement concrete roads, stormwater drainage lines, and electrical ducts (₹89.81 crore), a water supply scheme (₹64.21 crore), and solid waste management works (₹11.03 crore) are proposed.

The Maharashtra State Archaeology Department is undertaking the development of Kushavart Tirth, Gautami Talav, and conservation of various temples (total ₹36.92 crore).



Major projects underway include a lift irrigation scheme by the Public Works and Water Resources Departments (₹328.80 crore) and Darshan Path and DP roads by MSIDC (₹250 crore), as informed by concerned officials during the meeting.