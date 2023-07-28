Colliers India Inaugurates Its New Office Space In Pune |

Diversified real estate professional services firm, Colliers India is expanding its operations in Pune. The company has moved to a larger office at Tablespace in the prominent micro-market of Kalyani Nagar. The workplace provides modern and collaborative spaces focused on employee well-being and growth and is conveniently located at a prime position. The new office was inaugurated by Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers India along with Argenio Antao, Chief Operating Officer and Animesh Tripathi, Managing Director, Pune by his side.

Doubling its employee strength in the city, the firm aims to penetrate local markets, expand client relationships, and build scale for the business

Within 3 years, this is the 5th new office acquired by Colliers India, after Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Given the growing demand for several real estate asset classes, including residential, commercial and industrial, Pune is one of the strongest real estate hubs, making it an opportune market for developers, investors, and occupiers.

The firm is expanding its capabilities and growing its workforce in India with aspirations to explore untapped opportunities in the regional markets. Colliers had previously shared its growth plan to hire 400 employees in 2023 and double its market share in Pune by 2025.

"I am excited to announce that our Pune team is moving to a new office. The health, safety, and well-being of our people have always been a key priority here at Colliers. The new space is equipped with modern-day amenities that will boost productivity and efficiency. The workplace is welcoming, has ample collaboration rooms & open spaces and reflects our culture and values. Integrating technology, sustainability, and comfort, I am positive that our employees will have an enriching work experience here.” says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers India.

