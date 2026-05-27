Collector Orders Strict Vigil Against Illegal Animal Transportation In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gauda G C has directed officials to keep a strict vigil on the illegal transportation of animals across the district. He instructed departments to set up check posts and conduct regular inspections through flying squads.

The directions were given during a review meeting of the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals (SPCA) held at the district collectorate on Tuesday.

Gauda said the police, animal husbandry department, pollution control board, transport department, revenue officials, and the municipal corporation should jointly take action if illegal transportation or cruelty against animals is found.

He also ordered surprise inspections at licensed slaughterhouses to check cleanliness, working conditions and compliance with rules.

Judge Gayatri Ranze, District Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner Dr Nanasaheb Kadam, ACP Ashok Rajput, PI S V Shahane, Deputy RTO Rajkumar Kunthale, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale and other officials attended the meeting.

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The collector directed authorities to establish check posts at markets and other sensitive locations to monitor animal transportation. He asked the police department to maintain strict surveillance.

Gauda also stressed the need to create awareness about animal welfare among students and the general public. He said special awareness drives should be carried out in schools, colleges and public places with the support of the forest department and environmental organisations.

He appealed to the police, revenue department, animal husbandry department, self-help groups and other agencies to work in coordination for effective implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act in the district.