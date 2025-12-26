Cold Spell To Continue In Pune, IMD Predicts Further Chill In New Year |

Pune: The cold weather that has prevailed in the city and the state for the past few days is expected to continue for a few more days. Meteorologists have predicted that the cold will intensify further in the second week of the new year, suggesting that this season's pleasant chill will last for a longer period.

The cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather have increased the chill in the air. In the last few days, the minimum temperature in Pune city and surrounding areas has been recorded at less than 10 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, December 21st, the lowest temperature of the season so far, 6.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Haveli. Even before that, the minimum temperature had dropped to 7 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the city recorded a temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius. Against this backdrop, meteorologists have observed that the current cold weather will continue until the end of the year.

According to senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi, the India Meteorological Department's long-term forecast indicates that the minimum night temperatures in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana are likely to remain constant this week (until the end of the year). After that, there is no possibility of a further drop in temperature for the next few days.

However, due to strong winds from the north, the minimum temperatures in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and eastern India are likely to drop again in the second week of the new year. Therefore, daytime temperatures in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra may continue to decrease until the first week of January.

According to the IMD records, a review of the minimum temperature data over the last ten years shows that the lowest temperature in December in the last ten years was recorded in 2018 at 5.9 degrees Celsius. In 2015, it was 6.6 degrees Celsius, and last year it was 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Increase in minimum temperatures in Vidarbha and Marathwada

According to the IMD data, in the last two to three days, the minimum temperatures have increased in most parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Before that, the minimum temperature was consistently recorded in single digits.

On Thursday, the following temperatures were recorded in Vidarbha: Akola 11.5°C, Amravati 12.4°C, Buldhana 13°C, Brahmapuri 12.5°C, Chandrapur 12.4°C, Gondia 10.5°C, Nagpur 11.2°C, Washim 11.4°C, Wardha 10.9°C, and Yavatmal 10°C. In Marathwada, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar recorded 10.6°C and Parbhani 11.2°C. The lowest temperature of 8.5°C was recorded in Ahilyanagar.