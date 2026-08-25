COEP Hostel Clash: FIR Filed Against 150 NSUI Workers In Pune; ABP Majha Reporter Blamed By University Administration | Video Screengrab

Pune: Pune Police have registered an FIR against around 100 to 150 activists allegedly associated with NSUI and Congress in connection with the clash at the COEP Technological University hostel on Saturday (21st August).

The case was registered at Shivajinagar police station on Sunday (23rd August) based on a complaint by the university’s administrative official.

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According to police reports, the incident took place between 7.45 pm and 9.45 pm at the COEP hostel premises. Police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation, assault and other offences, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

The complaint alleges that the controversy began after NSUI activists allegedly recorded a female student without her consent and pressured her to state that COEP had charged her general-category fees despite her admission under the orphan quota.

The FIR further alleges that NSUI activists forcibly opened the hostel gate, pushed and harassed the security guard and entered the premises without permission. The complaint also states that activists shouted slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi near the girls’ hostel.

The university has also lodged a legal complaint against a reporter from ABP Majha, alleging that the reporter entered the hostel premises without authorisation.

Police have registered the case and appointed Police Inspector Amar Namdev Kalge as the investigating officer. Police haven't individually identified the accused yet, and no arrests have been made. Investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken soon, said police officials.

The FIR also records the university’s allegation that the incident created an atmosphere of fear among students and disrupted the hostel environment. Police will now investigate the allegations, identify those involved and establish the sequence of events.