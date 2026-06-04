Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Family Moved To Secret Location Amid Security Concerns | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Family members of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke have been shifted from their home in the Waluj area to an undisclosed location due to security concerns and alleged threats received on social media.

The move comes as Dipke's popularity continues to rise among youngsters across the country. Police have maintained security at the family's residence, 'Shankar Sadan', even after the family was relocated.

What’s The Reason?

Dipke, who is currently in Boston, has announced a protest against the alleged NEET paper leak issue. The agitation is scheduled for June 6, from Delhi Airport to Jantar Mantar. According to reports, the protest call has received a strong response from young people and citizens. Dipke is expected to travel to India to participate in the agitation.

Sources said there are concerns that Dipke could face legal action or even arrest during the protest. This scenario has added to worries about his safety and his family members'.

About The CJP…

Dipke gained national attention after founding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He reportedly attracted well over 20 million followers on social media within four days. His growing popularity has made him a recognisable figure among the youth.

Earlier, his parents, Bhagwanrao Dipke and Anita Dipke, had publicly said that he should stay away from politics and focus on his career.

Considering possible threats to the family, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police had earlier deployed security personnel outside their Waluj residence. Despite the family's relocation, police security remains in place around the house.