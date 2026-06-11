CMIA’s Marathwada Exporters Forum Completes First Season With 10 Successful Sessions | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Exporters Forum (MEF), an initiative of the Trade & Facilitation Cell of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), successfully concluded its first season on Wednesday. The tenth and final session was held at the manufacturing facility of Savera Auto Comp Pvt. Ltd. in Waluj.

The forum brought together 42 export-orientated entrepreneurs and industries from across the Marathwada region. Over the past ten months, it served as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among exporters.

The concluding session featured an interaction with exporter and industry leader Pritesh Chatterjee, who shared experiences from his journey in the export sector and offered guidance to participants.

CMIA President Utsav Machhar reviewed the achievements of the forum and said the initiative helped entrepreneurs with similar goals connect and support each other. CMIA Vice President Atharveshraj Nandawat expressed confidence in the industrial potential of Marathwada.

CMIA Honorary Secretary Mihir Soundalgekar said the region needed such a platform and noted that the forum had enabled exporters to exchange ideas, experiences and expertise. He added that CMIA plans to expand the initiative in the future.

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The session was moderated by Rishikesh Jaju, while Ravish Soni delivered the vote of thanks.

During its first season, the forum organised ten sessions focused on strategic guidance, industrial visits, networking opportunities and export-related discussions. The initiative received support from Axis Bank and Nandawat Corporate Services as session partners.

Concluding the event, Jaju reaffirmed CMIA’s commitment to strengthening the export ecosystem and boosting Marathwada’s export potential in the coming years.