Bombay Industries Association Delegation Visits CMIA, Discusses Industrial Growth In Marathwada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 42-member delegation from the Bombay Industries Association paid a courtesy visit to the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture on Saturday to discuss industrial growth, investment opportunities and collaboration between Mumbai and the Marathwada region.

The interaction was held at the CMIA office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During the meeting, CMIA President Utsav Machhar shared information about the organisation’s initiatives, its efforts to address industrial issues in Marathwada, and measures being taken to promote investment and industrial development in the region.

He also highlighted the growing industrial ecosystem in Marathwada, along with emerging business opportunities and infrastructure development.

The visiting delegation included BIA President Dr Rajesh Doshi, Vice President Rakesh Agarwal and Honorary Secretary B. S. Shetty, along with more than 40 office-bearers and members of the association.

Members of the Bombay Industries Association appreciated CMIA’s industry-focused initiatives and its role in raising industrial concerns related to Marathwada. They also praised the organisation’s efforts to create a supportive environment for industries in the region.

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CMIA Vice President Atharveshraj Nadawat, Honorary Secretary Mihir Saundalgekar and Executive Committee members Harshit Modi, Ravish Soni and Hrishikesh Jaju were also present during the interaction.

The BIA delegation also shared details about its ongoing activities and future plans. Discussions were held on industrial opportunities, networking and strengthening cooperation between the two organisations.

Officials said the interaction would help strengthen industrial relations between Mumbai and Marathwada and encourage collaborative industrial growth in the region.