Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Skill Development Program Targets Industry Professionals | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new skill development initiative has been launched in the Marathwada region to strengthen the industrial and professional ecosystem. The programme is a joint effort by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture and MIT Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Officials said the initiative will offer a series of advanced training sessions for industry professionals, management executives, and young professionals. The aim is to improve skills that are important in today’s fast-changing industrial environment.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between CMIA and MIT to organise these sessions regularly throughout the year. The programmes will be held in half-day and full-day formats.

The training will cover key topics such as strategic communication, leadership development, emotional intelligence, productivity, stress management, innovation, and problem-solving. Organisers said the sessions are designed to be practical and relevant to current industry needs.

The modules, developed by MIT, will focus on improving communication skills and decision-making. They will also include global communication practices, data-based thinking, and the ability to adapt to change. The goal is to help professionals become better leaders and improve overall organisational performance.

The first session in the series is titled “Strategic Communication and Influence". It will be held on April 16, 2026, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the CMIA Hall in Bajaj Bhavan, Railway Station, MIDC area.

The session will be conducted by Sachin Lomte, who heads the Management Department at MIT. He will speak on topics such as ethical persuasion, storytelling, understanding cognitive bias, cross-cultural communication, crisis communication, and the use of data in communication.

Organisers said the initiative is aimed at helping industries in the Marathwada region compete at a global level. They have invited professionals and industry stakeholders to participate and make use of this opportunity.