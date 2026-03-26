Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manasi Tata Stresses Values-Driven Leadership & Sustainability At CMIA Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emphasising values-driven leadership, sustainability and cultural integration, Manasi Tata, vice-chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, addressed a fireside chat organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Speaking on “Journey, Insight & Experience for Growth, Sustainability & Innovation for Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs", Tata underscored the importance of building an individual identity while upholding organisational values and ethical business practices.

She credited her upbringing and the influence of the late Shri Vikram Kirloskar and Geetanjali Kirloskar for shaping her leadership philosophy, while highlighting the role of humanities, relationships and creative pursuits in maintaining balance.

Drawing on her experience at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, she highlighted the synergy between Indian dynamism and Japanese discipline, recommending practices such as Gemba and Just-In-Time (JIT) for long-term institutional success.

On sustainability, Tata outlined Toyota’s initiatives in carbon neutrality, water recycling and solar energy adoption and expressed optimism about the complementary role of electric and hydrogen mobility in the future.

Highlighting regional development, she described AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a well-planned industrial hub with strong infrastructure and ease of doing business, expressing confidence in its potential to attract global investments.

During the interaction, she advised young entrepreneurs to integrate social responsibility from the outset, adopt structured planning and focus on community upliftment alongside business growth. She also emphasised transparency, trust and maintaining a balance between professional and personal responsibilities.

Earlier, CMI A president, Utsav Machhar, expressed gratitude to Tata for honouring CMIA’s request and making herself available for the fireside chat. CMIA treasurer Saurabh Chhallani moderated the session, while co-convener Aniket Patil introduced the speaker. Honorary secretary Mihir Soundalgekar delivered the vote of thanks, describing the session as insightful.