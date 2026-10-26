CMIA, BSE Join Hands To Help 100 Marathwada Companies Explore Listing Opportunities | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and BSE Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand access to capital markets for businesses in Marathwada. As part of the collaboration, the organisations aim to help 100 companies explore listing opportunities during the current financial year.

The partnership will also promote financial literacy, investor protection and fundraising opportunities for social sector organisations.

The MoU was signed in the presence of BSE Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Head of Issuer Relations and Corporate Sales Radha Kirthivasan, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Lead Varun Gupta and Deputy Vice-President Riddhesh Shah.

Representing CMIA were President Atharveshraj Nandawat, Honorary Secretary Ajinkya Save, Treasurer Soham Kotak, Waluj Division Head Harshit Modani, Business Facilitation Cell Head Ravish Soni and Marathwada Division Head Anuj Bansal, along with other office-bearers.

Under the MoU, the collaboration will focus on three key areas: enabling businesses to explore listing opportunities, strengthening financial literacy and investor protection, and expanding fundraising awareness among social sector organisations.

Through the partnership, CMIA and BSE aim to encourage businesses to explore capital market funding and broaden access to financial resources, supporting Marathwada's industrial development and informed financial participation.