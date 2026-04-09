CM Relief Fund Sanctions ₹45 Lakh for Heirs Of Dindori Accident Victims | Sourced

Nashik: In the tragic accident that occurred on April 3, 2026, at Shivajinagar in Dindori taluka of Nashik district, nine members of a single family lost their lives. Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed that immediate assistance be provided.



Accordingly, financial aid of ₹5 lakh each has been sanctioned to the heirs of the deceased, amounting to a total of ₹45 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount has been transferred to the account of the District Collector, Nashik.



The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying members of the same family from Indore village fell into a well during their journey.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Sunil Dargode, Asha Anil Dargode, Khushi (Srushti) Anil Dargode, Shreyas Anil Dargode, Rakhi Sunil Dargode, Shravani Anil Dargode, Samruddhi Rajendra Dargode, Madhuri Anil Dargode, and Sunil Dattu Dargode.



Instructions have also been issued to the district administration to verify the legal heirs of the deceased and ensure immediate disbursement of the sanctioned assistance.