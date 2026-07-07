Cloudburst Threat Averted For Nashik; Heavy Rain Continues In Ghat Areas, Bhandardara Tourist Spots Closed

Nashik: A cloudburst warning had been issued for the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar regions on Tuesday, placing the district on high alert. However, residents of Nashik have received significant relief. The cloudburst system, which was moving along the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik route, has shifted southward and veered towards the Akole region in the Ahilyanagar district.
The Meteorological Department had predicted a potential cloudburst anywhere in Nashik district up to 10:00 AM on Tuesday. However, as the system has now moved towards the Akole area, the immediate threat to Nashik city and the district has been averted. Nevertheless, heavy rainfall continues in the Nashik Ghat areas.
Red Alert for Akole Region
A 'Red Alert' has been issued for the Akole area due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall caused by the cloudburst system. All tourist spots in the Bhandardara region have been closed; the Forest Department took this decision to ensure the safety of tourists.
Closed Tourist Spots:
- Sandhan Valley
- Konkankada
- Ratangad
- Alang, Madan, and Kulang
- Kalsubai Peak
Additionally, a temporary ban has been imposed on all adventure tourism activities, including visits to the 'Reverse Waterfall'.
The district administration and the Disaster Management Department have urged citizens to remain vigilant. People have been advised to avoid visiting riverbanks, hilly areas, and tourist spots while the rain persists in the Ghat regions.
The administration has clarified that although rainfall remains intense across Nashik district, there is no emergency situation in the city or the district.