Class 6 Girl Attacked With Acid In Ahilyanagar, Congress Slams Govt: All You Need To Know | Representative Image

Ahilyanagar: The Congress Party on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government in the state legislative assembly over an alleged acid attack on a Class 6 student in Sangamner in the Ahilyanagar district, calling the incident a reflection of worsening law and order.

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar termed the incident “extremely disturbing” and accused the government of failing to curb crimes against women and minor girls. He said the victim is in a serious condition while the accused are yet to be arrested.

Wadettiwar questioned how the accused managed to escape after committing such a heinous crime and alleged lapses in policing. He criticised the local police for inefficiency and corruption, adding that such failures encourage criminal elements. He also claimed that cases of atrocities against minor girls have been on the rise in the state, with the government failing to respond effectively.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took note of the matter and directed the government to present a detailed report in the House at the earliest.

Congress leader Nana Patole demanded that the injured girl be shifted to Mumbai for better medical treatment at no cost. He said the victim has suffered severe facial injuries that could have long-term consequences.

Patole further stated that the failure to apprehend the accused has increased anxiety among the victim’s family and the public and that the incident raises serious concerns about the administration’s handling of such crimes.

(With input from PTI)