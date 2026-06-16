Class 10 & 12 Supplementary Exams Begin Across Marathwada | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board's supplementary examinations for Classes 10 and 12 began on Tuesday across the Marathwada region. A total of 20,663 students are appearing for the exams at 73 centres in five districts.

The examinations have been organised to help students who could not clear their board exams and to ensure that they do not lose an academic year.

According to officials, 11,605 students are appearing for the Class 12 supplementary examination at 32 centres in Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. The Class 12 exams will continue until July 8.

Meanwhile, 9,058 students are taking the Class 10 supplementary examination at 41 centres across the region.

The Maharashtra State Board had announced the Class 12 results on May 2 and the Class 10 results on May 8. This year, the supplementary examinations have been scheduled earlier than last year.

Authorities said extensive preparations were made over the past few weeks to conduct the examinations smoothly. Additional centres were arranged considering the number of students appearing for the exams.

Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar said strict measures have been put in place to prevent malpractice. Police security has been deployed at examination centres. CCTV cameras have been installed, and officials are monitoring the examinations through an online surveillance system.

Officials expressed confidence that the examinations will be conducted in a fair and smooth manner across all centres.