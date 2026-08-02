CJP Core Committee To Meet On August 5 To Decide Future Strategy After Month-Long NEET Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 2: Core members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5 to discuss their future agenda, sources in the outfit said on Sunday.

The meeting will take place at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's residence, they said.

According to sources, activists and volunteers of the CJP were told to spend some time with their families after their month-long agitation against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last month.

The CJP's core members were also told to talk to volunteers and students and come to the meeting with their thoughts and suggestions, they said.

The outfit will hold a press conference after their meeting on August 5 and announce decisions regarding the future course of action, sources said.

Meanwhile, Dipke met students, locals and visitors from the neighbouring district at his residence, and celebrated 'Friendship Day' with the children.

The protests spearheaded by the CJP over the NEET paper leak scandal at Jantar Mantar in Delhi received an enthusiastic response from ‘Gen Z’ across the country, leading to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation last week.

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